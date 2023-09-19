ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock Price Up 4%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.51 and last traded at $36.38. Approximately 23,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 154,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on ModivCare from $92.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

ModivCare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $701.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 204,379 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,153,265.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,982,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,396,285. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 960,153 shares of company stock worth $31,676,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1,228.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 394.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 200.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $78,000.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

