Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 958 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

RWM traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 884,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.