Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys Shares of 534 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 44.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 93,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Up 0.2 %

EVRG traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,489. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

