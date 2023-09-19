Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $194.12. The company had a trading volume of 178,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.29 and its 200 day moving average is $193.38.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

