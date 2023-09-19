Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $27,000 Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 62,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

