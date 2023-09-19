Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.94. The stock had a trading volume of 475,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,990. The company has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.