Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $356,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWR traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $87.78. The stock had a trading volume of 31,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.10. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

