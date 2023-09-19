Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,406,000. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 40,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. 686,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

