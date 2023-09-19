Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.54. 112,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,529. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.