Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 10,345 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 4.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $23,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

DFUV stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. 30,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,211. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.