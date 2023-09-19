Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.08. The stock had a trading volume of 74,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

