Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 446,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $373,000. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,279,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,624,000 after acquiring an additional 141,807 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,253,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,443,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. 22,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,229. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $49.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.