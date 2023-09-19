Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 3,481 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000.

Shares of DFAR stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $24.12.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

