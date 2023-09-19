Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,704 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $1,647,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 961,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,121,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 35,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,443 in the last 90 days. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

