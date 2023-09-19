Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for about 2.9% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 131.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 288,919 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 584.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

