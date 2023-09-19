Moonriver Trading Up 3.8% This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00014831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $32.35 million and $1.67 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,971,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,054,868 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

