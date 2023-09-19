Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 3.2 %

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.73.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

