Morgan Stanley Trims Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price to $92.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTRS. UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Northern Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,004,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,914,000 after buying an additional 731,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,985,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,612,000 after buying an additional 566,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

