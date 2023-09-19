MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Increased to $5.20 by Analysts at UBS Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $4.60 to $5.20 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MYTE. Bank of America reduced their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.10.

Shares of MYTE opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $335.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.08. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

