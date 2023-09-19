National Bank Financial Boosts Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to C$4.00

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TRZBF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TRZBF
Transat A.T. Trading Down 9.6 %
About Transat A.T.
Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Transat A.T.
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.