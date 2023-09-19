National Bank Financial Boosts Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to C$4.00

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TRZBF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Transat A.T. stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

