National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Announces Dividend of $0.75

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

