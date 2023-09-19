National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in National Grid were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.38) to GBX 1,050 ($13.01) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,280 ($15.86) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

NYSE NGG opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

