Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in August

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 376.0 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock remained flat at $29.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
