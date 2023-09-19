NCR (NYSE:NCR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Northcoast Research cut NCR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NCR opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. NCR has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of NCR by 3,422.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NCR during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NCR by 42.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

