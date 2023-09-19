NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $1.12 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00004131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $37.75 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00033892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003174 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

