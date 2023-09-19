Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NOSPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neoen in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Neoen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

OTCMKTS NOSPF opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. Neoen has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

