Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $150.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day moving average is $165.73. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.09 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $602,869.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,373.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $602,869.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,897 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,373.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,450. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.