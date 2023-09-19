Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.35

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

Nick Scali Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Ingram 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. 25.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nick Scali Company Profile

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers sofas and armchairs; TV and entertainment units; coffee, side, and console and hallway tables; dinning tables and chairs, and buffet tables and sideboards; mattresses, bed frames, bedside tables, tallboy, and dressers; and rugs, mirrors, and lighting.

Further Reading

