Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 11.9%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 63,062,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 50,703,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 146.64%. On average, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $135,210.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,137 shares of company stock worth $180,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 577.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 45,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nikola by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

