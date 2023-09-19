Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,615 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj comprises about 1.1% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

