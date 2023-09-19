NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

