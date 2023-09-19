Oldfield Partners LLP Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Oldfield Partners LLP trimmed its position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,902 shares during the quarter. Hallador Energy makes up approximately 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 30.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HNRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Hallador Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

HNRG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. 60,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,817. The company has a market cap of $410.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $12.48.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $161.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.