Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 38,400 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk comprises 2.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,807,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,116,000 after buying an additional 95,089 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after purchasing an additional 152,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,586,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.9% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 814,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 80,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TLK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. 34,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLK

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.