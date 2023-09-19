OMG Network Tops One Day Volume of $10.10 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $64.98 million and $10.10 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001705 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00033861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00027263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00011202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000858 BTC.

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

