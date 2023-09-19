ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

