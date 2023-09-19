Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,524,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,635,000 after buying an additional 270,903 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 925,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 158,494 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 235,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 157,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,244,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,599,000 after purchasing an additional 154,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 143,510 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:PTLC opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

