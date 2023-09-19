Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stock Position Cut by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,454 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 187.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000.

CALF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.75. 455,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

