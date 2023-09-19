Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Sunday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.

Pacific Smiles Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Smiles Group news, insider Zita Peach bought 29,913 shares of Pacific Smiles Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.43 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,655.94 ($27,519.96). In other news, insider Philip McKenzie 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. Also, insider Zita Peach purchased 29,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.43 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$42,655.94 ($27,519.96). Corporate insiders own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Smiles Group

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental Centres and nib Dental Care Centres names in Australia. It provides services and equipped facilities to dentists, including support staff, materials, marketing, and administrative services.

