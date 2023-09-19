Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,245,185,000 after buying an additional 671,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59. The firm has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

