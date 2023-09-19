Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after buying an additional 2,349,841 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $213.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

