Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

PATK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $78.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.92. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

