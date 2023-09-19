Patton Fund Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 115.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GIS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.95. 845,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.46. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

