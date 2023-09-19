Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 3,514 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 381,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after buying an additional 4,112,351 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after buying an additional 787,088 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. 1,771,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,867,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

