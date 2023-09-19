Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $490.29 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000552 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 491,052,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

