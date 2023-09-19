PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $92.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.48.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34. PayPal has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $95.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

