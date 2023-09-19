Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given New GBX 640 Price Target at Bank of America

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from GBX 620 ($7.68) to GBX 640 ($7.93) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 715 ($8.86) to GBX 718 ($8.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 685.50 ($8.49).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Phoenix Group Announces Dividend

PHNX traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 535 ($6.63). 1,634,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 530.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 552.66. The firm has a market cap of £5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 501 ($6.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 647 ($8.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a GBX 26 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,826.09%.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.