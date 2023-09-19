Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys 3,033 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $147.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.81. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $161.17.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

