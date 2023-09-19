Piscataqua Savings Bank Cuts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,567,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

AJG stock opened at $233.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.99. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $233.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,888 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,247 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

