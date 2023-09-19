Piscataqua Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGX. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

