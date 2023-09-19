Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 13,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 77.1% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 30,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $162.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

